“Havertz of all people” Sky Sports pundit reacts to Arsenal’s win against Brentford

Kai Havertz emerged as Arsenal’s hero, securing a 1-0 victory against Brentford in the Premier League this evening.

Having witnessed Liverpool and Manchester City share points earlier in the day, the Gunners were determined to secure a win that would propel them to the top of the league standings.

Motivated for success, Arsenal faced a determined Brentford side capable of thwarting their victory aspirations. The Bees, meeting expectations from neutrals, posed a threat and could have claimed victory if not for a vigilant Oleksandr Zinchenko, who made a crucial goal-line clearance.

Although Arsenal dominated the first half, they struggled to find the necessary goal until Havertz entered the game, scoring the decisive winner just before the 90-minute mark.

Sky Sports’ David Richardson noted that it might not have been their best performance, but Havertz’s contribution ultimately saved them.

He said:

“That’s a big win for Arsenal. They weren’t at their best. Ramsdale struggled. But Havertz of all people got them out of jail. An important moment in their season.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We were far from convincing in the game against the Bees and must give credit to Mikel Arteta for the change and Havertz for the goal.