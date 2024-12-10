Havertz pinpoints the moment his Arsenal career changed

Kai Havertz’s transition to life at Arsenal was anything but smooth following his high-profile move from Chelsea in the summer of 2023. The German international faced significant scrutiny, with fans uncertain about his role in Mikel Arteta’s system. Havertz had been deployed in various positions during his time at Chelsea, which added to the confusion about how he would fit in at Arsenal.

Despite the early challenges, Arteta maintained faith in the versatile attacker, confident that he could thrive at the club. Over time, Havertz adapted and found his footing, settling into a false nine role that has since become pivotal to Arsenal’s attack. His performances in this position have alleviated the club’s need to sign another striker, and he has evolved into a key player for the Gunners.

Reflecting on his difficult start, Havertz revealed in an interview with The Men In Blazers YouTube channel that scoring his first goal was a critical moment in turning things around. He said, “It [the penalty] helped me a lot; it was very important to me because when you come to a club and you know they pay a lot of money for you, you feel under pressure a bit. I’m the kind of person who always needs some time to adapt, not only to the playing style but also the people here. It took a while again, but I was confident I could turn it around. I know on the outside it seemed a bit strange, but for me on the inside, it was clear my time was going to come.”

Havertz’s transformation has silenced many of his initial critics, but it’s undeniable that his rocky start left an impression on fans. Many doubted his ability to contribute meaningfully to the team, with early performances reinforcing those concerns. Now, however, Havertz has proved his value, becoming a crucial part of Arsenal’s attacking setup and winning over much of the fanbase in the process.