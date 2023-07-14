Havertz promises to “give everything” for Arsenal and we have already been hit by injury problems

Arsenal’s only confirmed signing of the summer is the ex-Chelsea star Kai Havertz, and was given his debut last night in the second half against FC Nurnberg last night, but it must have been very difficult with an XI made up of some academy graduates and a lot of players that have not played together before, but we still made many chances and could have won the game.

The German hasn’t been at the club long and he admits it will take time for him to settle in, but he was very happy to get his debut under his belt. “I’m very happy – for me it’s a very big club and to play here is of course a dream,” he told Arsenal.com, “and I’m happy to be part of this group. I’ve been here for four days and I feel very welcome and I’m happy to be with the boys.

“It’s a young group and when I watched them last year from the outside it was fun to watch them, and I felt the energy behind the club. It’s great to be here and hopefully we’re going to have a good time and achieve a lot of things.

“From the outside it always looked like a big family and I always felt the energy whenever I played against them. For me, it was always so tough to play against them because you felt the togetherness of the players, and now to be in there I felt very welcome from the first second. I’ve been here for a couple of days and I already feel part of the group.

“It’ll take some days and weeks to get used to the style of play, that is clear, but I’m going to give everything for the club to get the fitness back into my body and hopefully perform in the highest level in the league.”

You could see that there were fitness problems all over the squad and it looks like we have already sustained some worrying injuries even before the match, as Arteta said: [Martin Odegaard] and Leo [Trossard] are struggling and we had other players with issues picked up in the week so we have to be cautious. It’s pre-season and some of them have only had two or three training sessions so we’ll take it step by step.”

All we can do is hope that the injuries are not serious and they recover quickly, or Havertz may find his is thrown in at the deep end when we get to America….

