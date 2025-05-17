Havertz return against Newcastle a possibility as Arsenal await late fitness call

Kai Havertz’s season was cut short by injury in early February. The German international suffered a torn hamstring in Dubai during the club’s warm weather retreat and has been out since. His absence left Arsenal without a recognised centre-forward, with the Gunners relying on Mikel Merino as a makeshift number nine in the months since.

After undergoing surgery shortly after the injury, it was confirmed that Havertz would miss the remainder of the season, much to the dismay of everyone connected to Arsenal. In spite of this, the player has defied expectations and returned earlier than anticipated. He rejoined first team training this week after spending three months on the sidelines. While his return is a major boost, it remains uncertain whether he is fit enough to start against Newcastle. The hope is that he will at least be named in the squad, with a view to featuring on the final day of the season.

Arteta awaits green light from medical staff

Speaking to the media ahead of the Newcastle fixture, Mikel Arteta provided an update regarding Havertz’s availability for Sunday. “We are going to decide that tomorrow,” the manager said. “He has done certain parts of the sessions in the last two days and looks in great shape, but I think it is more of a shout for all the medical staff, the doctor especially to give the clearance and then how Kai actually feels to contribute if he is required.”

With Mikel Merino suspended for the game (due to receiving a red card against Liverpool), Arsenal will be hoping Havertz can make the matchday squad. If he is able to start, it would mark the return of their highest goalscorer at a crucial time. With second place still up for grabs, Arsenal will need all the firepower they can muster against the Magpies.

Gunners desperate to avoid Newcastle clean sweep

Beyond the battle for league position, the Gunners will also be seeking to restore some pride after losing all three of their previous meetings this season. In fact, Arsenal are yet to score against Newcastle this term, having been beaten by an aggregate score of 5-0 across those encounters.

Havertz’s return would be a welcome lift, but if he does not make the starting eleven, who should lead the line in Merino’s absence?

BENJAMIN KENNETH

