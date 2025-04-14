Havertz reveals why Arteta is the most influential manager he has ever had

Kai Havertz has shared why he considers Mikel Arteta the most influential manager of his career to date.

Now in his second season at Arsenal, the German international has grown into a key figure within the squad. Despite a difficult start in North London, marked by frequent criticism from frustrated fans, Havertz has steadily found his footing under Arteta’s guidance.

Initially utilised in midfield, the former Chelsea player struggled to make an impact. However, Arteta demonstrated faith in his abilities, adjusting Havertz’s role to that of a false nine, a position in which he has since led the line at the Emirates. While many have urged the Arsenal manager to recruit a more traditional centre-forward, he has continued to show trust in Havertz, helping him grow into the role and improve his overall contribution to the team.

Although Havertz has worked under a number of notable coaches during his career, he explained why he believes Arteta has had the greatest impact.

Speaking to Arsenal Media, he stated:

“He’s shown me a different side of football that I didn’t know before. So, football-wise, he’s probably the most influential coach I’ve had.

“Then one of the managers I had in Germany, Peter Bosz at Leverkusen, also played a big part in my career. Because I was very young, 18 or 19 when he came, but he always counted on me and let me play. He was really good for me as well.

“But for Mikel, it’s just everything about him – tactics-wise, the details… I’d never thought about the things he’s told us over the past one and a half years. I’d never thought about that before.”

While Arteta may indeed be the most influential figure in Havertz’s development, there remains a view among some supporters that the German is not yet among Arsenal’s most decisive players. As the club continues to pursue major honours, the belief persists that a world-class striker is still required to strengthen the squad further and increase their attacking firepower.