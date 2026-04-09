Kai Havertz is convinced that David Raya is the best goalkeeper in the world after the Spaniard produced several crucial saves to help Arsenal secure a win over Sporting Club in the Champions League last night.

The Gunners have remained one of the most in-form teams in world football over the past few seasons, consistently delivering strong performances across competitions. Their ability to compete at the highest level has been supported by key individuals, with Raya playing a vital role in their continued success.

Havertz Praises Raya

Raya was required to be at his very best during the match, producing a series of impressive stops to keep Arsenal in the contest. His performance was widely recognised, earning him the Man of the Match award for his efforts between the posts.

Havertz was full of praise for his teammate after the game, highlighting the goalkeeper’s consistent excellence and importance to the team, as quoted by the Metro:

‘It’s unbelievable.

‘I think still underestimated in the world of football but, for me, the last two seasons, the best ‘keeper in the world.

‘He’s outstanding, he’s saved us so many times and we’re very glad to have him.’

Key Role in Arsenal’s Ambitions

Raya has been consistently outstanding in goal for Arsenal, and the club values the high level of performance he delivers whenever he is on the pitch. His reliability and composure have made him an essential figure in Arteta’s system.

His presence contributes significantly to Arsenal being regarded as one of the strongest teams in the game, and the club will be hoping he can help guide them to silverware by the end of the season. If he continues performing at this level, Arsenal will be well placed to achieve their ambitions both in Europe and in the Premier League, with Raya remaining central to their chances of success.