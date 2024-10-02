Havertz scores against PSG with his 5th goal in a row at the Emirates

The Big German just loves playing at the Emirates
Arsenal got their first win of the new Champions League campaign with a professional 2-0 win against an in form PSG side at the Emirates on Tuesday, thanks to goals from Kai Havertz and Bukayo Saka respectively. We were the best team in the first half hence our two goal lead, despite them posing a threat on the counter on a couple of occasions.
We really showed that we were up for it with everyone playing their part in what was a really impressive first half display. The second half was more about managing the game and limiting their chances to the bare minimum, which is something I think we learned from the Bayern game last season. Even though they outplayed us at times in the second half, they never looked like scoring (barring the Neves chance) and given the damage that had been done in the first half, it made it a very professional win for us.
One of the goalscorers was Kai Havertz, giving us the lead inside 20 minutes with a brave header past the onrushing Donnaruma in goal. That headed finish meant that he has now scored in each of his last five appearances at the Emirates, which is a very impressive feat considering the doubts about his capability of being the striker to take us forward this season.
With each passing game at the Emirates, the German is showing to us exactly why he’s held in high regard behind closed doors at the club, despite calls for us to bring in a new center forward.
With the MOTM award in the bag for his impressive performances against PSG, Havertz will be hoping to carry on his rich vein of form at the Emirates against a struggling Southampton side on Saturday afternoon.
Does anyone still think that Arsenal should have bought a striker this summer?
I think we would have bought a new striker in the summer if we could have gotten who we wanted for the money we were willing to pay. We weren’t desperate, though, which is clearly because there’s a lot of faith in havertz and he’s continuing to do well – very impressed with his consistency, actually. Always plays well and impacts the game, even when he doesn’t score.
It’s interesting that he’s formed a strong, sort-of old school strike partnership with trossard recently, despite neither of them being “natural” strikers
I have to say that Donnarummas howlers cost PSG as he could have done better, but let’s not take away Havertz bravery for testing the goal keeper in a brave 50 50 jump, and my man of the match Trossard’s exceptional pinpoint accuracy cross.
Arteta got the tactics right and Arsenal won most of the 50 50 duels.
Arsenal edged it overall and deserved their win.
That’s now 2 goals in 14 champions league games for Havertz and if we are forgetting his poor performance against Atlanta, with the theory “you’re only as good as your last game” and forgetting the rest of his European games, then let’s hope that it is the start of what is to come from the man of the match Havertz going into the season as an improved big game player. It’s too early to judge if Arteta was right or not to stick with just one reliable main striker for the next 50 or so games. So far so good.
Yes, we could have with another striker, Jesus is unreliable and cant score enough goals. The season is long and we are in Four competions, we are banking on harvetz to be available all season!
Havertz was good, but we can equarlly buy a sticker like Haaland. That score a lot of goals .may be by January. Jesus have to come back to his best too. Matinelli have to improve in scoring goal. Sterling have to adapt with arsenal way of praying football. By may we should see where arsenal team will be . Thanks
there is no one like Haaland, destined to break every goal scoring record
arguably though Haaland would have been a liability if in our team vs Spurs vs Man C – that was a relentless defensive effort from start to finish, not seen much evidence of him putting in a shift out-of-possession, creating for others, or scoring from nothing
don’t get me wrong, probably the best finisher in the world, and may be ever, but Arteta system demands more than that
Possibly Havertz best performance for Arsenal .Far from being the “luxury” player suggested by many pundits and Chelsea fans, he is a prodigious worker off the ball and creates spaces for for his teammates to operate in.Along with Timber who is a magnificent defender,Arteta is to be applauded for these terrific signings.Califiori and Merino may also fall into that category once they are fully needed in.
“bedded” in is what I meant.
He was good. I wouldn’t be surprised if Arteta says a quiet prayer before each game asking that Havertz doesn’t get injured. With Jesus as a standby that’s not really an option, is it.
The urgency is not as great, but Jesus is expendable and should be replaced. However, what do you get under 100 million these days?