Havertz scores against PSG with his 5th goal in a row at the Emirates

The Big German just loves playing at the Emirates

Arsenal got their first win of the new Champions League campaign with a professional 2-0 win against an in form PSG side at the Emirates on Tuesday, thanks to goals from Kai Havertz and Bukayo Saka respectively. We were the best team in the first half hence our two goal lead, despite them posing a threat on the counter on a couple of occasions.

We really showed that we were up for it with everyone playing their part in what was a really impressive first half display. The second half was more about managing the game and limiting their chances to the bare minimum, which is something I think we learned from the Bayern game last season. Even though they outplayed us at times in the second half, they never looked like scoring (barring the Neves chance) and given the damage that had been done in the first half, it made it a very professional win for us.

One of the goalscorers was Kai Havertz, giving us the lead inside 20 minutes with a brave header past the onrushing Donnaruma in goal. That headed finish meant that he has now scored in each of his last five appearances at the Emirates, which is a very impressive feat considering the doubts about his capability of being the striker to take us forward this season.

With each passing game at the Emirates, the German is showing to us exactly why he’s held in high regard behind closed doors at the club, despite calls for us to bring in a new center forward.

With the MOTM award in the bag for his impressive performances against PSG, Havertz will be hoping to carry on his rich vein of form at the Emirates against a struggling Southampton side on Saturday afternoon.

Does anyone still think that Arsenal should have bought a striker this summer?

KENNETH BENJAMIN.

