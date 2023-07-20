Havertz sends a message to his critics after his goal against MLS All-Star

Kai Havertz was mocked all over social media after becoming the first player to miss the target in a pre-match cross-and-volley challenge between Arsenal and the MLS All-Stars.

The German is not a popular signing, with most Arsenal fans still doubtful that their club made the right decision to bring him over from Chelsea.

His failure in that drill made fans drag him all over social media, but the attacker silenced his critics by scoring a goal for the Gunners in the match against Wayne Rooney’s side.

His fine finish should remind fans what he can do on a good day and he responded to his critics with a Twitter post after the game.

The German published an image of him hitting his shot with an emoji of target and boredom, with the caption “Hav that.”

Havertz is one of the finest attackers in our squad now and the German is one player we need to support to show his worth as he starts his time with us.

New players need time and support to thrive and Havertz deserves that from us as he begins his spell at the Emirates.

Hopefully, Mikel Arteta will use him better than his coaches at Chelsea did and he will meet our expectations.

