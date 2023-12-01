Havertz stats show he is now ready to become a star for Arsenal

In their match against Lens, the Gunners appear to have taken the criticism of their lack of fluidity in their attack against Brenford personally. They easily qualified for the UEFA Champions League knockout stages after defeating RC Lens 6-0 at the Emirates.

Arsenal led 5-0 at the halftime break, thanks to five different goal scorers. Havertz continued where he left off against Brentford, tapping home after Gabriel Jesus’ header set him up (the goal made him the 100th player to score a competitive goal at the Emirates).

Arsenal earned their second when Gabriel Jesus with some quick feet after Bukayo Saka’s feeding him the ball. Saka then scored on a Gabriel Martinelli rebound that the Lens goalkeeper couldn’t keep. Martinelli scored the fourth goal after some crazy dribbling, before Odegaard scored the fourth goal from a volley.

The Gunners were kinder in the second half, but Jorginho scored a penalty after Martinelli won it to make it 6.

I know everyone is talking about how good Gabriel Jesus was in that game, but I liked what I saw from Havertz. The German international appeared to be on the rise. Some thought that his contributions in Brentford’s win would be a watershed moment in his Arsenal career, and that may be the case.

He completed 27 of his 28 passes, created 2 chances, had 2 shoots, had 2 passes in the final third, was not dispossessed, made a clearance, and won 3 of 4 aerial duels.

Many people who had written him off were surprised to see him so confident with the ball, beating players, and making dangerous crosses into the box. Game after game, his confidence grows.

Mikel Arteta has successfully unlocked Kai Havertz.This could be the point when we witness what Arteta saw in him, and if the ex-Blue really starts flowing and moving like this, he will be really dangerous.

Do you think he’ll be unstoppable from now on?

Daniel O

