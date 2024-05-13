Kai Havertz’s stats at Arsenal in 2024 just get better and better every week

Arsenal secured a 1-0 victory against Manchester United, with Kai Havertz providing an assist that Leandro Trossard skillfully tapped in for the decisive goal.

William Saliba was the standout Gunner in the weekend win at Old Trafford, but Havertz also had a great game. He had a solid game yesterday, dropped deep as always, and held up play quite nicely. At some point in the game, he was absolutely unstoppable. He made a fantastic run and got the assist for Trossard’s goal. He’s been a fantastic addition to the team, no doubt about it.

So far in 2024, he’s been directly involved in 14 League goals, which is incredible. This calendar year, it’s interesting to note that Chelsea’s Cole Palmer is the only PL star with more goal contributions. The ex- Chelsea man has contributed to 19 goals since the start of the year.

Let’s return to Havertz and his impressive performance this year. The German scored his first goal of 2024 on February 17 (when Arsenal beat Burnley 5-0). Following on after the win over Burnley, he ended up scoring in three consecutive games against Newcastle, Sheffield United, and Brentford. He really knows how to find the back of the net! He’s been on fire this season, scoring 8 goals and providing 7 assists in the last 13 league games. Arsenal’s brilliant run in the PL run-in is all Havertz. With one game to go, the German international has an opportunity to improve his stats.

Arsenal’s Havertz has already proven to be superior to that of Chelsea. He managed to rack up 26 Premier League goal contributions in just 91 appearances at Chelsea. It is impressive at Arsenal; he’s already been involved in 19 goals despite only playing 36 games so far.

And surely ne can only get better next season if he carries on his current improvement?

Sam P

