Having Calafiori back in the squad is another massive boost for Arsenal

Some Gooners might scorn me for stating this, but Riccardo Calafiori’s absence during the block of fixtures before the November international break, when Arsenal had gone four league games without a win in the league, could have been a gift in disguise.

Injury is no cause for celebration, and his absence was disappointing. But we should be grateful he wasn’t available when the team struggled. The club’s poor form has significantly impacted most of Arsenal’s quality players, including Leandro Trossard, Kai Havertz, and Ben White. These players struggled and faced constant criticism as a result.

There is no certainty of how Calafiori would have performed. Bloggers would have targeted him if he hadn’t excelled, with some arguing that he didn’t deserve the £42 million he signed for.

Critics would not have been as accommodating as they have been with Mikel Merino, whom they are trying to portray as a flop. However, the Spaniard proved them wrong with his cameo appearance against Chelsea.

Calafiori was fortunate; otherwise, the fans would have dismissed him fast, and his confidence might have suffered. As Havertz pointed out with his resurgence, confidence is like a drug; once you’re high, you’re unstoppable.

Looking at the Arsenal summer transfer window, the 22-year-old Italian defender was Arsenal’s marquee signing. Of course, he’d be under a lot of pressure from the moment he signs; as high-flying as he was for Italy in the European Championships in Germany, he was expected to be an instant hit and elevate the struggling Arsenal left-back immediately he took to the pitch.

The media would have jumped on any mistake he made and written him off; they’d be asking if, like Kieran Tierney, Nuno Tavares, and Oleksandr Zinchenko, he too was going to flop at left-back.

Arsenal are eager to stage a comeback. With Ben White out for a while, Riccardo Calafiori has a significant role to play at left back, while Jurrien Timber’s move to right back. The Italian is an upgrade on Arsenal’s left back since he can carry the ball forward, invert, and defend in large spaces. He’s a huge prospect who’ll silence the critics in the weeks and months ahead.

Darren N

