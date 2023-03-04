Hayes in bullish mood ahead of Arsenal v Chelsea Women, but Eidevall calm and wants focus

Hayes Has A Full Chelsea Women Squad For The Conti Final, But Jonas Isn’t Scared He, Like Arteta, Eidevall Wants His Side To Control What They Can

Chelsea’s boss, Emma Hayes, has hinted Arsenal will have to be better than they have been if they are to stand a chance of lifting the Continental Cup by beating Chelsea on Sunday afternoon.

Hayes spoke to the media at length about this weekend’s Continental Cup, but hearing her, one may get the sense that she hints that her side is full and at 100% strength to take on Arsenal. About her team, she admits via Chelseafc.com, “They’re all back. The team news is the same number of players available this week as last week.”

On their last-minute preparations, she revealed, “So we’ve been able to get everybody fresh and recovered. I thought we trained smart today, the players. I thought we took on the tactical detail without disrupting too much of the flow. I thought it was a solid session today from the group.”

Chelsea will undoubtedly be at full strength, which may be tricky for Arsenal, who are not 100% without their star duo of Beth Mead and Vivienne Miedema.

Anyway, Jonas Eidevall believes his side will manage to find a way to contain Chelsea, and he says that will be possible if his team, like Mikel Arteta’s, controls what they can. Eidevall said, As per Arsenal.com. “Chelsea has obviously been doing that very very well here over the last couple of seasons, and it’s very impressive winning that much, but we need to focus on what we can do and not show them too much respect.

“I think it’s important to focus on the things that we can control.”

Arsenal Women have certainly shown they can create more chances than Chelsea when we face our biggest rivals, but all we have to do is put some of those chances in the back of the net, and the Cup will be ours!



Michelle Maxwell

