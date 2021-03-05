“He brings people into the game, he gives you touches.” Wright defends Arsenal man

Martin Odegaard joined Arsenal in the last transfer window as the Gunners looked to strengthen their midfield.

The Norwegian had struggled for chances to play at Real Madrid even though he was one of the best La Liga midfielders on loan at Real Sociedad last season.

Arsenal had just brought Emile Smith Rowe into their team and the Englishman was doing very well.

They then introduced Odegaard and it was a decision that not all the club’s fans trusted.

Martin Keown and Tony Adams questioned the wisdom in it, particularly because they have Smith Rowe coming through and this is also not the time for them to experiment.

But Ian Wright has now supported his signing and hailed the youngster for being the type of player who brings others into the game.

The Arsenal legend even went as far as comparing him to England legend, Paul Gascoigne, adding that Odegaard is a generous player like the Englishman.

He said on the Wrighty’s House podcast: “People like Odegaard, he brings people into the game, he gives you touches.

“I remember when I played with Gazza, Gazza was amazing for that. He gives you the ball, you get touches of the ball.

“I remember playing for England the first time. He said: ‘Wrighty, whenever I’m gonna get it, be behind me, let me know where you are, I’ll turn it round the corner for you, you give it back to me, I’ll pass it out, get yourself some touches early doors and get your confidence up.’

“That’s what he’s like, a generous player.”