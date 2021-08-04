‘He can be an animal’ – 17 year-old named as Arsenal’s ‘best’ wonderkid

Charlie Patino has been hailed as the best wonderkid to have stepped foot inside the Arsenal academy.
The 17 year-old has been named as better than any other player to join the academy, ahead of the likes of Emile Smith Rowe, Bukayo Saka, Eddie Nketiah, Folarin Balogun, Jack Wilshere and Miguel Azeez to name but a few.
Unfortunately, he isn’t believed to be ready yet, but the club is claimed to have a ‘pathway’ prepared to bring him into the first-team in the near future, but he is deemed to have the most potential of all their former youth players.
“Sean O’Connor discovered Jack Wilshere and he said to me that Charlie is the best player who has ever walked through the doors at Hale End. The kid has got so much potential, but he’s not there yet,” Stapleton told Goal.
“There is a pathway that Arsenal have got for him and he’s probably going down the same pathway as Phil Foden at Manchester City.
“Charlie has an amazing awareness of where he is on the pitch and where other players are on the pitch. His vision is so good, he can split a defence with a pass.
“And he has that desire to do well. When he’s on that pitch he can be an animal, he’s a winner.”
Some teams must already be jealous of the talent that our academy is producing, and I’m proud that the current hierarchy is keen to progress with bringing our future stars into the first-team, and with such talent it should surely only be a matter of time before we are climbing back up the table, especially if the club is also going to continue to back the manager to bolster the squad in the way we have this summer.
Could you imagine a starting line-up including one of Eddie Nketiah or Folarin Balogun, along with the likes of ESR, Saka, Patino and Azeez all in behind the striker to showcase the hard work of the academy at Hale End?
Patrick
9 CommentsAdd a Comment
Would have been good to imagine Willock lining out along with them…
If he is that good play him.
Why isn’t he ready yet when he is that good? Surely if you are that good you are old and ready enough to play?
Fabragas in the first team and starring at 16. Adams a first team regular at 17. O’ Leary considered the best young budding centre half in Europe at 17 and a first team regular, and earning that title.
IMO, those who are destined to be real SPECIAL class are clearly showing it at 15 to club insiders and bursting to get in the first team even then.
SOME players do come through later but ALMOST ALL the true greats are already first team regulars by 17.
So if PATINO IS CONSIDERED NOT READY AT 17, then chances are he will not be another great.
HE MAY WELL MAKE THE GRADE, BUT GREATNESS IS NOW, AND ALREADY, STATISTICALLY UNLIKELY.
The other salient fact to always bear in mind is the so common urge nowadays to prematurely hype some players as near world beaters when they are , in truth, miles from that.
Of course some may argue , with justification, that our present manager is far too cautious with not giving youth its head. After all Willian, “still starring” at age 87, with his 35 year contract, has proved such a world beater! Hasn’t he !!
True Jon – but also as in real life, all teenagers develop at different ages. Phillips, Vardy, Ian Wright, Klose, Drogba to name a few.
And correct – as with the seniors, juniors are also labelled “the best ever” too readily.
jon, and when he finally gets a run in the first team, he will be flogged off to the first club to come in with an offer £20M for him. Then Arsenal will buy a replacement for £35M.
As per the examples you gave all the title winning Arsenal teams from Bertie Mee, George Graham and Arsene Wenger have contained a proportion of home grown talent. Just maybe this is why those teams had very strong Club spirit.
Strange comment AOT. I assume you know the difference between potential and realised talent?
I think you noticed that the article said “the best wonderkid to have stepped foot inside the Arsenal academy” NOT the best player to come OUT of the Arsenal Academy. There is a big difference in development between one and the other. If there wasn’t, we wouldn’t need an academy, would we?
No-one said he must be a first team starter, you are overreacting like usual.
Once a player shows potential, like he has, what is the best way for him to gain more experience? Possibly training with the 1st team and get a few cup games maybe?
We overprotect the youngsters, well thats the excuse we are fed anyway. They will be perfectly fine playing the odd cup game and get invaluable experience. Remember when it took Martinelli almost 3 months to get 1 minute on the pitch after being fully fit?
Play him in cup games if he’s that good.
Will likely be some excuse along the lines of “We want to protect him so we’llplay him in 2 to 3 cups games with a run out at 88 mins”.
Same applies to Azeez….PLAY HIM!
Guess what is the best way to get EPL experience…go on…guess?
Instead of spending an exorbitant amount of time on another so-called “unicorn” prospect, let’s focus on the now…with this in mind, let’s evaluate where we stand so far in this most seminal of windows
on a positive note we’ve shored up a lower end but important priority by acquiring some depth at LB, we’ve added a midfielder who looks to be trending upwardly in Lokonga, albeit not the kind of player who will immediately reinvent our Best 11 wheel and we paid over the number for a defending prospect that we can only hope will come good in the coming years
whereas on the negative side of the equation, we haven’t addressed our most pressing needs in the midfield or upgraded our RB position
we have an incredibly bloated roster, with the only departures being the problem-child Guendo and the player whom our manager claimed would get a “fair shot” in the preseason
we have upwards of 10 players who need to be either sold on or loaned out, yet very little definitive incoming information regarding their respective statuses
it’s likewise starting to look like we’ll not only retain the services of the underwhelming Swiss miss, but we might even extend his contract and give him a f’ing RAISE
we appear to have interest in a myriad of players, including the overpriced and underperforming Ramsdale and Berge, the now vastly cheaper Aouar, who’s agent appears to be trying to stir the hornet nests by publicly announcing that they’re not so patiently waiting for our club to make a serious offer, yet we seem to be ghosting them and we seem somewhat infatuated with either the notion of acquiring Maddison from LC or at least pretending to be interested so as to appease an increasingly restless fanbase, which is a ploy we’re all-too-familiar with…fact is, unless LC is open to a swap, this will likely never amount to anything
it’s looking more and more likely that we’ll be selling the only asset that raised his market value while on loan, Willock, even though we desperately need some secondary scoring from our midfield positions
to top it all off, we have a largely unsettled Keeper situation and the f’ing injury jinx just might be making it’s unwelcomed return into our midfield ranks, which would be disastrous….based on our present roster options, we can ill-afford to go through another nightmare scenario with our best midfielder again
so anybody who reads this and thinks were in a good place, especially following the piss-poor showing last season and the resulting promises that were made, please let me know what your smoking because I want a shit-ton of that herb pronto