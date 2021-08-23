‘He can be big for Arsenal’ – Summer signing tipped to impress

Kevin Phillips insists that Aaron Ramsdale has what it takes to handle the pressure of a move to Arsenal, and expected him to become a ‘big’ player for the club.

The 23 year-old goalkeeper completed his move from Sheffield United last week, and was named on the bench for our Premier League fixture with Chelsea yesterday, but he could well be in line to make his first-team debut on Wednesday when we take on West Bromwich Albion in the EFL Cup.

While we are simply assuming he could make his debut as early as this week, many are of the belief that he will go onto make a name for himself in North London with his new club, and Phillips insists that he is impressed by what he has seen thus far, and tips him to ‘be big for Arsenal’.

“Ben White has come through the door, followed by Ramsdale and Odegaard, that’s the new profile,” Phillips told the Football Insider.

“You worry about the expectation and the pressure, that’s natural with such young players.

“Can Ramsdale handle it? I think he can. From what I’ve seen I don’t think it will be a problem.

“He’s been in the England squad and worked with top players in that environment.

“It’s a really good signing and I’m sure he can’t wait to get started. He can be big for Arsenal.

“The Arsenal fans need to get behind him because it is still tough to come into such a big club.”

Arsenal clearly believed there was serious potential in Ramdsale hence the effort put into his capture this summer, and while I’m sure many fans have their reservations, I’m sure he will get our full support, and I can’t wait to see him get his chance.

Patrick