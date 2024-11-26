‘He can play at the top level’ Gallas insists they should push to buy goal machine

William Gallas has once again emphasised the need for Arsenal to sign Victor Osimhen, identifying the Nigerian forward as the solution to the Gunners’ lingering goalscoring concerns. Arsenal has long been linked with Osimhen, but despite their interest, they have yet to secure his services. In the summer, Arsenal reportedly made an effort to sign Benjamin Šeško but failed, opting not to pursue another striker during the transfer window.

Osimhen’s career took an unexpected turn when he moved to Galatasaray following the closure of the main European transfer window, with Chelsea also failing in a late bid for the Nigerian. Despite the shift to Turkey, Osimhen continues to thrive, showcasing his ability to perform at the highest level. His performances reinforce his reputation as one of the world’s elite strikers, raising questions about his absence from Europe’s most prestigious leagues.

Gallas has called for the club to take decisive action. Speaking to Goal.com, Gallas criticised Arsenal’s current forward setup and underscored Osimhen’s potential impact:

“Kai Havertz has never ever been the right man to take Arsenal to the Premier League title. Havertz is a good player, but he’s not top-class. I’m sorry, but he’s nowhere near a world-class level, Arsenal need a player to replace him as a striker. I still don’t understand why Victor Osimhen is at Galatasaray. He needs to play in the Premier League and can play at the top level at Arsenal. It’s difficult to understand football sometimes; he played really well at Napoli, then made a move to Galatasaray, who are a big club, but he needs to be playing at a higher level. Arsenal need a striker like Osimhen, the club needs to wake up, it’s obvious and simple.”

There is little doubt that Osimhen would bolster Arsenal’s attacking options. His speed, clinical finishing, and physicality make him an ideal candidate to lead the line. However, the decision to pursue him will depend on Mikel Arteta’s evaluation of how well Osimhen would fit Arsenal’s tactical framework. The Gunners’ trust in Arteta’s judgment on recruitment has proven fruitful, and any potential move for Osimhen will need to align with the manager’s vision for the team.