‘He cannot be left out’ Arsenal youngster simply has to play reckons pundit

Nigel Winterburn believes that Emile Smith Rowe has played his way into the Arsenal first team, and he simply has to start games now.

The teenager broke into the team as they struggled for form at the end of last year. He took his chance with both hands and has continued to deliver excellent performances.

The Gunners were on a lookout for a new creative midfielder, but if Smith Rowe continues to shine this way, there would be no need for that.

Winterburn, like most Arsenal fans, has been impressed by his performances and says that the midfielder has worked his way into the team and has to be played in every game possible now.

He says Smith Rowe gets better every time he plays and hopes that he keeps performing confidently.

Smith Rowe brings something different from what Arsenal has had when he is playing, and Winterburn says he needs to be kept on in the team.

‘His performances are getting stronger and stronger,’ Winterburn said as quoted by the Metro.

‘He’s a player who offers something slightly different to what Arsenal already have in the team at the moment.

‘So I’m just hoping that his confidence is going to keep building and building.

‘Obviously, he’s going to have little dips on the way but if he can keep that level of performance going then eventually that will essentially say to the manager ‘leave me out if you dare’.

‘And that’s exactly what he’s done. He has to be selected at the moment, he cannot be left out.

‘All you can do as a player is put the performances in and give the manager no choice. That’s what Saka has done and that’s what Rowe is now doing.’