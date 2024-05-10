“He changed my life,” Mikel Arteta credits Edu for his success at the Emirates

Mikel Arteta has praised Edu for taking a chance on him and providing all the support he needed to succeed at Arsenal.

The former midfielder returned to Arsenal at the end of 2019, with Edu trusting him to rebuild the team even though he had not managed any other club prior to that time.

Arteta had worked as an assistant to Pep Guardiola at Manchester City after his playing career ended, and although Arsenal had opted against appointing him as manager in 2018, they later brought him back to the Emirates.

Since then, the former midfielder has remained at the helm and has transformed the Gunners into title contenders over the last two seasons.

Arteta owes Edu so much and told ESPN Brasil:

“From the moment they brought Edu in, it was an absolute success. Someone who was a player and was absurdly successful at the club, who knew the culture and had a clear vision of how to win. He changed my life, because he had the courage to trust me without having been a coach, at such a big club and at a difficult time. You have to have a lot of personality to do that.

Since returning to the club, Arteta has been a good appointment for us, and we are delighted with his work.

Hopefully, his team will win some major trophies soon, and it could still start from this campaign.

