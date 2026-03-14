“He changed the game” Arteta admits Dowman was Arsenal’s game-changer

Max Dowman made a decisive contribution after coming off the bench as Arsenal defeated Everton in the Premier League this evening. The teenager played a key role in the victory, creating the opening goal before scoring the second to secure an important win for the Gunners.

Arsenal had struggled to break down a determined Everton side for much of the match. The visitors defended with discipline and appeared on course to leave the Emirates Stadium with a valuable point. However, the introduction of Dowman changed the momentum of the game at a crucial stage.

The young attacker brought energy and creativity to Arsenal’s play, immediately making the team more dangerous in the final third. His involvement in the first goal gave the home side the breakthrough they had been searching for, and his own strike later in the match confirmed the victory.

Arteta Praises Dowman’s Impact

Manager Mikel Arteta was quick to highlight the importance of Dowman’s performance after the match. The Arsenal boss spoke about the teenager’s influence and the way his introduction altered the direction of the contest.

Speaking via Premier League Productions, Arteta said, “It’s not only the goal he scored, he changed the game. Every time he got the ball. He made things happened and we looked more of a threat. To do that at this age in this context, with the pressure, the expectations to win the game, it’s just not normal.”

Arteta’s comments underline how significant Dowman’s contribution was during a match that had appeared increasingly difficult for the home side.

A Potential Turning Point in the Season

The result could prove to be an important moment in Arsenal’s title challenge. With the Premier League season approaching its final stages, every victory carries added significance, particularly in tightly contested matches such as this one.

Arsenal have worked extremely hard in recent weeks to maintain their position near the top of the table. While the team’s overall effort was vital, Dowman’s introduction provided the spark required to turn the match in their favour.

His performance may also make it more difficult for Arteta to leave him out of future matches. The youngster has continued to impress whenever given the opportunity, and his impact against Everton has further strengthened his case for more involvement as the campaign reaches its conclusion.