“He could be Arsenal’s Rodri.” Pundit backs Arsenal to make statement signing

Arsenal has been linked with a move for Declan Rice at the end of this season as the Englishman is expected to leave West Ham.

Arsenal will continue to bolster their squad in the summer and may also go back for Moises Caicedo, however, that is not expected to stop them from pursuing Rice.

The Englishman wants Champions League football and the Gunners will almost certainly secure a return there in the next campaign.

Gabby Agbonlahor has now backed their pursuit of the Rice and tells Football Insider:

“I think Rice would a better option than Caicedo.

“He’d add more steel into that squad. He could be Arsenal’s Rodri.

“Jorginho isn’t long-term, so I think Rice would be a great, mega-money signing.

“It would be a statement to every other club in world football. They can put a marker down, letting everyone know that they can get the big players, letting everyone know that they are back.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Rice would be a superb signing for us if we add him to our squad at the end of this season and he really can improve our midfield.

Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka are not getting any younger, so we need to plan for their replacements.

Rice can successfully replace either of them and make his name count as one of the best in the game.