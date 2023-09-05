“He could have a statue by Xmas!” Piers Morgan cannot get enough of Arsenal star

Piers Morgan is clearly enthralled by the impact Declan Rice has made on the Arsenal team and playfully suggests that the midfielder might deserve a statue at the Emirates Stadium by the end of the year.

Rice’s arrival at Arsenal during the last transfer window came with a club-record fee, following his success in winning the Conference League with West Ham. Since donning the Gunners’ shirt, he has consistently delivered outstanding performances, and his pivotal role in their victory over Manchester United only solidified his status as a fan favourite.

Morgan’s tongue-in-cheek suggestion of a statue for Rice reflects the immense appreciation and enthusiasm that the midfielder has generated among Arsenal supporters for his contributions to the team.

Morgan said as quoted by Talk Sport:

“Declan Rice! I thought he was magnificent yesterday.

“I went to see him and his family after the game, he is absolutely loving being at Arsenal.”

Adding: “I think the instant rapport I’ve seen between Rice and the Arsenal fans is one of the best I’ve seen for a new player.

“He reminds me of Tony Adams, with a dash of Vieira. He could have a statue by Xmas!”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Rice has been a very good signing for us and most fans are as excited about him as Morgan is, which is a clear sign that the midfielder is the real deal.

This is just the start of his career in North London and we expect him to improve, making it even better that we have him in our squad.

