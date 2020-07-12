“He could have just kept the ball moving, nice and easy.” Legendary Arsenal defender bemoans Kolasinac error

Sead Kolasinac has been struggling at the back since Mikel Arteta started using a back three.

The former Schalke 04 man is naturally a left full-back, but he has been asked to fill in at left centre-back following the long-term injury to Pablo Mari.

He has been shaky in the games he has played in that position and he always appears like the defender who would give his team away with an error.

He made a costly error that led to Tottenham’s equalising goal in the north London derby today after playing a very poor pass which David Luiz couldn’t get to allowing the very dangerous Heung Min Son to sneak in and score.

Former world-class Arsenal defender Sol Campbell has slammed the defender for his decision to make that pass. The former England defender reckons that Kolasinac could have kept the ball moving as he was under no serious pressure and if he changed his mind, he could have made a better pass.

Campbell said on Sky Sports: “He could have just kept the ball moving, nice and easy. But really, if he changes his mind, it’s an easy pass. Under pressure, it’s gone a little bit wayward and once Son’s on it, it’s all over really.”