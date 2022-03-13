“He could play at Arsenal” Merson backs Arsenal target to change clubs this summer

Former Arsenal star, Paul Merson has backed the Gunners’ pursuit of Ruben Neves and says the midfielder will thrive at a top club.

The Portugal star has been a standout performer in the Premier League in the last few seasons.

His contributions have made Wolves one of the hardest clubs to beat and they have threatened to gatecrash the top-four party frequently.

He has interest from several clubs around the continent and Merson believes this could be his last season at the Molineux.

He said via Express Sport: “I don’t see him being at Wolves next season.

“Where do you want to go? He could play at Arsenal in their midfield, Manchester United, he could.”

Our current midfield is brimming with exciting talents with the likes of Martin Odegaard and Emile Smith Rowe, proving that age is just a number.

They are still developing and can call on the experienced heads of Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka for guidance.

However, the best clubs always improve their squad, and that makes a move for Neves sensible.

If we add his quality to the current group, we could challenge for the league title sooner than we expect.

