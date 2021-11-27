‘He deserves more’ – Arteta admits it is difficult not playing Martinelli

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has praised Gabriel Martinelli for his goal, before admitting that ‘he deserves’ to be playing more.

The Gunners took a while to get going, although through little fault of their own as Newcastle stacked themselves up in defence, but Bukayo Saka and substitute Gabriel Martinelli managed to find a way through in the second-half to clinch all three points.

The goals were both neat team goals, with some intricate passing and a perfectly angled run from Saka opening things up for the first, while Takehiro Tomiyasu’s clever ball over the top which Martinelli ran through to volley in capped off our second.

‘The finish and the combination from Bukayo and again the composure that he showed inside the box to place the ball in the right area – great,’ Arteta told reporters after the final whistle (via the Metro).

‘And Gabi’s run has great movement and the delivery from Tomi as well. The technique is so top, when the ball is flying over your head, to keep that ball down and have that quality to finish is impressive.’

The manager went onto talk about Gabi, who he insists remains as utmost a professional can be, and one who deserves to be playing more.

‘It is a big moment and I’m especially happy for him because how he behaves,’ he continued.

‘Some players are respectful when you make some decisions and some players are very respectful like he is – patient, but at the same time really pushy and challenging.

‘It makes every decision that you make even harder because he deserves more.

‘I’m really pleased because he really helped the team to get the points today.’