“He deserves to be the first choice” Pundit discusses Nketiah and Jesus

Former Leeds United man Noel Whelan believes Eddie Nketiah has earned the right to remain Arsenal’s first-choice attacker and should keep his place in the team even when Gabriel Jesus is fit again.

The Englishman stepped up after Jesus returned from the World Cup with an injury and has been one of the best players at the club.

Nketiah is a man on fire and it is hard to see him sit on the bench in his current form, but Jesus is one of the best men in the group and some fans will want him back.

Speaking on the issue, Whelan told Football Insider:

“They’ve kept a really good, young, promising striker around – and that decision is paying dividends.

“Jesus is going to have to fight for his place. He might be the big name, but Nketiah has done everything he was asked to do.

“He deserves to be the first choice in that striker role now. It’s a great problem to have for Arteta.

“This is exactly what he needs at this point in the season. It’ll be massive to have Jesus back.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

One of the best problems to have is a selection headache and Arteta will be happy when Jesus returns.

Nketiah has been solid and the Englishman deserves to keep playing, but Jesus brings something different to our game and might be the best man to start up front in certain matches.

Arteta is a smart manager and we can trust the Spaniard to start the right men for each game.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

WATCH – Arteta disappointed in defeat, but talks about Partey’s injury and Arsenal still looking for new players…”

WATCH EVERY ONE of Mikel Arteta’s and Jonas Eidevall’s Full Press conferences by subscribing to our YouTube Channel – JustArsenalVids