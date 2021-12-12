“He did everything right” Shearer praises Arsenal man after win

Alan Shearer enjoyed watching Aaron Ramsdale in the Arsenal goal again after he kept a clean sheet against Southampton yesterday.

The summer signing has been one of the best performers in the Arsenal squad this season.

He was also in goal as Arsenal lost three of four league matches before yesterday’s fixture.

However, he put in yet another fine showing against the Saints and ensured the club kept a clean sheet.

Former Newcastle United striker, Shearer praised the England international for doing everything right in the fixture.

“He was very busy. And he did everything right. Some of his saves were superb again,” Shearer said on MOTD as quoted by The Metro.

“Good and commanding to come and take the pressure off his defenders. But, what about that for a pass? That is incredible. We know he’s capable of that and he’s done it before.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Ramsdale has proven that he is one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League in this campaign.

Some fans and pundits criticised the decision to buy him in the summer, but his form is showing Mikel Arteta knows a player who can perform well at the club.

Hopefully, he can keep up his impressive form because he has made a huge difference in a number of games this season.

