“He did really come to the fore today.” Wright urges Arsenal to sign Odegaard

Ian Wright has urged Arsenal to sign Martin Odegaard if it is possible after the Norwegian delivered a masterclass of a performance today.

The midfielder joined the Gunners on loan from Real Madrid in the last transfer window as they looked to bolster their squad.

With Emile Smith Rowe working his way into the team and impressing, the Gunners looked like they didn’t need another attacking midfielder.

Some fans even thought that the Norwegian would block Smith Rowe’s development.

However, Mikel Arteta has accommodated both players in his team and the Norwegian is delivering fine performances.

He was one of Arsenal’s best players in the West Ham draw as he continued his rich vein of form and Wright enjoyed watching him in the game.

He said the midfielder was good today and Arsenal has to sign him permanently if there is any possibility of that happening.

Wright told Optus Sport on Premier League Productions: “In the end, the character that they showed was magnificent.

“Chambers, Martin Odegaard, he is someone they do need to make sure they make that signing if they can. He did really come to the fore today.”

Real Madrid still believes that he can shine for them and that would make selling him in the summer somewhat premature for them.