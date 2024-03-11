“He does do the business.” Ian Wright hails in-form Arsenal star

Ian Wright is impressed with Kai Havertz as the German starts to justify Mikel Arteta’s faith in him.

The manager ignored all criticisms and continued to field the former Chelsea player, and Havertz is now consistently delivering top performances for the Gunners.

Havertz has played a crucial role in Arsenal’s impressive run of form, notably scoring the winning goal in their recent victory against Brentford.

Wright acknowledges that if Arsenal go on to win the league, Havertz’s goal will be one of the most significant moments in his career, emphasising that he is a player who thrives in crucial moments.

He said on BBC’s Match of the Day:

“Whatever you say, he does turn up in the big games, he does do the business.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Havertz has been so important for us in the last few weeks, and we have to admit we were mostly wrong about the German at the start of his career at the Emirates.

We are pleased that he is now showing us why we need to trust the process, and hopefully, his contributions will help us to win the league.

Other Arsenal stars have also been fantastic in the last few weeks, and we hope they can all stay injury-free between now and the end of the season.

