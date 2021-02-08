“He doesn’t give you a chance to win the ball” Partey praises Arsenal teammate

Thomas Partey has praised Arsenal’s new signing, Martin Odegaard as the Norwegian gets used to life in England.

The Gunners secured his signature on loan for the rest of the season after he struggled for playing time in Spain.

He had a fine 2019/2020 season while on loan at Real Sociedad and was recalled by Real Madrid, but he still failed to convince Zinedine Zidane in the first half of the season.

Thomas Partey faced him when he was still on the books of Atletico Madrid and has praised the youngster.

The Ghanaian claims Odegaard is a difficult opponent to face, as he is quick on the ball, and makes it almost impossible to get the ball off him.

He then wished the midfielder well in his stint at the Emirates and hopes he helps Arsenal achieve their goals.

Partey told Stadium Astro: ‘It’s difficult when you play against him.

‘I remember playing against him, he’s so intelligent, he is always quick on the ball, he doesn’t give you a chance to win the ball.

‘It’s amazing to have him here. I hope he has a great season and he’s able to help us achieve what we want to achieve.’

The midfielder showed glimpses of his class when he played a few minutes in Arsenal’s last game against Villa. He will hope to get his first start for the club soon.