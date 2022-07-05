Paul Merson has claimed that Gabriel Jesus is a ‘great signing’ from Manchester City, claiming he will bring a lot to the Arsenal team despite being known to miss chances in front of goal.

The Brazilian has made the move to the Emirates ahead of the new season, having finally been announce on Monday morning, and he will wear the infamous number 9 jersey.

While much of the stir has been positive since his joining, some rival fans have been quick to run to his goal return for City in recent years, not taking into account his limited playing time.

Our former star has now given his take on his arrival in north London, claiming that while he does miss chances, his positioning will mean that he will be creating many more chances.

“I thought it was a great signing, I really did,” Merson told Sky Sports followers. “He’s a good player, but he misses chances. But I like players that get into good positions to miss chances. He doesn’t hide, he’s a centre-forward and likes scoring goals.

“They needed someone like Jesus. They only had Nketiah, you need more than one centre-forward. I think Jesus ticks the boxes, I think it is a major, major coup for Arsenal Football Club.”

It would be naive to think that any striker didn’t miss chances, as even the best of them do, but surely he can only get better by with a consistent run of first-team football, and he has already shown a huge amount of ability during his time in England.

There is plenty to be excited about, and I have very little doubt about Jesus’s signing. He appears to be the utmost professional during both good times and bad, and brings title-winning experience which can only help our cause.

How many goals are Arsenal fans expecting from our new number 9 this season?

