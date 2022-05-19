“He doesn’t learn his lesson either.” Michael Owen responds to Granit Xhaka

Michael Owen has responded to Granit Xhaka’s interview, where he called out some of his teammates following their 2-0 loss to Newcastle United.

That defeat means unless Tottenham lost to Norwich on the last day of the season, Arsenal will miss out on a place in the top four.

After the game, Xhaka suggested that some of his teammates were nervous and they didn’t have to play in it if they weren’t comfortable.

The former Liverpool and Newcastle United striker, Owen has now hit back at the Swiss midfielder.

The pundit said, as quoted by Football London: “As you say, Granit Xhaka coming out and he’s let them down a fair few times over the years. Getting silly sending offs.

“Left them in the lurch. So he doesn’t learn his lesson either.

“If he’s the captain, then he’s not showing a great example, is he to those young players he is supposedly having a go at.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Xhaka is one of our most senior players and he is a leading figure in the dressing room.

But he is also guilty of making some key mistakes when he plays for the club and he shouldn’t have made those statements in public.

Nevertheless, for now, we just need to focus on our final game of the season and get the job done while hoping for a miracle from the Tottenham match.

