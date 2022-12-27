“He doesn’t panic” Henry singles out Arsenal star for praise

Former Arsenal man and club legend Thierry Henry has been impressed with the performances of Oleksandr Zinchenko since he moved to the club.

The Ukrainian joined the Gunners at the start of this season from Manchester City and has been one of the finest acquisitions by any club so far.

He teamed up with Kieran Tierney, who was already considered one of the best left-backs in the league, yet the Premier League winner broke into the team.

His arrival means Arsenal has two good left-backs, but he is also adept at playing in midfield and further up the pitch.

Henry is impressed by that and says via Prime Video:

“When you talk about Zinchenko, it’s not an easy one when you are a full-back and your coach is asking you to come and play as a holding midfielder.

“A lot of people panic. But he doesn’t panic. He knows how to recycle the ball. Stop the counter and play. He knows how to play that system, which is very important to Mikel (Arteta).

“He’s clever. He knows exactly what he needs to do. He knows when to do it – although he’s not starting tonight, he can share it, and he can talk to Tierney about it. ‘I am fine’, before the game and after the game, which is very important. But he knows how to play in this system.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Zinchenko has been a quality addition to our squad this season, and he has been in terrific form for us for much of his time on our books.

The full-back has won the EPL before, and that experience will help us get over the line this season. But more importantly, he must continue to show serious hunger and prove he has what it takes to deliver on our books.

