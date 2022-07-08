“He failed because …” Gallas gives a not-so-positive assessment of Arteta’s time as Arsenal boss

William Gallas has given a scathing assessment of Arsenal’s performance under Mikel Arteta.
The Gunners made the Spaniard their boss at the end of 2019, and he has kept the job for two full seasons now.
Arsenal made great progress in the last campaign, and they nearly secured a top-four spot.
However, Tottenham eventually beat them to a place inside it, and they finished fifth.
Considering that they were not in any European competition in the last campaign, that is considerable progress.
However, Gallas says they have to play in the UCL, and because Arteta was unable to achieve that, he has failed.
The former defender said, as quoted by Metro Sport:
‘For me, last season he failed because he didn’t qualify for the Champions League. That is the minimum for Arsenal, with the story of Arsenal, they have to play the Champions League.
‘It didn’t happen, they didn’t qualify, so this season again they will be focussed on the Premier League, the FA Cup, the Carabao Cup. I know he won the FA Cup in 2020 and the Community Shield, but it’s not enough for a big club like Arsenal, so for me he has failed.’
We truly should be in the Champions League every season, but Arteta inherited a team that was incapable of achieving that.
We needed a major rebuild after Arsene Wenger left, and he is now helping to reconstruct the team.
The former midfielder needs more time to make this club great again, and we should give him that.
Says the player who sat in the centre circle crying.
Anyway, on a lighter note, did you see that screamer from Elneny?
@Declan
He does make a valid point though. We were playing one match a week for a good chunk of the season and still bottled it. People call Leicester City’s EPL win a fluke. But to me, it was a footballing “master stroke”. They ran through just about every one except us, playing one match a week. They capitalised on their situation. We should have also. We should have at least come in 3rd…
Use whatever excuses you like, young team, injuries etc, etc.But bad man management and lack of tactics blew us our table standing.
So, Galas is right. Arteta failed…IJS
Gallas does not seem to understand the mechanism of Rebuilding a team is. So he can with all comfort say that Arteta failed in two years as an Arsenal Coach
If he were ever a real defence player, with an Arsenal DNA, he should have appreciated the fact, that Arsenal had become garbage and ready to be relegated; and was filled with Deadwood’s that
needed to be cleared before starting and completing a rebuild in
In two years? That is why Gallas cannot appreciate Arteta’s job so far and within this short time.. We the Fans appreciate his project.
According to Gallas Arteta caused Party and Tierney to have the injuries that cause us damage. What about the unjustified RED Cards from biased
Referrers against AFC?
Let Gallas reflect well and be appreciative of what Arteta and his coaching team are doing.
@AA
Excuses, excuses…
Every team “fails” according to the fans.
Man City failed because despite winning their 4th PL title in five years they got knocked out in the CL semi. Guadiola must go.
Liverpool failed because despite winning the FA Cup and Carabao they came a distant -1- point- behind City in the PL and lost the CL final. Klopp must go. Chelsea failed because despite winning the Super Cup the world club cup and making the FA and Carabao cup finals they finished a terrible 3rd in the PL. Tuchel must go.
Spurs failed because they failed to win a trophy. Conte must go. Arsenal and Utd failed to make the CL. Arteta must go. Westham won nothiing and failed to make the EL. Moyes must go. Leicester failed in the EL and the Confeence league. Rogers must go. Every other team failed to win any thing so all managers in the PL must be sacked tmorrow.