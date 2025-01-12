“He failed today” Pundit blasts Kai Havertz for poor penalty against Man Utd

Pundit Clinton Morrison has criticised Kai Havertz for his missed penalty during the shoot-out that saw Manchester United eliminate Arsenal from the FA Cup. The Gunners, who played with a numerical advantage for over an hour, were unable to secure a decisive goal, despite dominating large portions of the game. Havertz, in particular, had a night to forget, missing two clear-cut chances before failing to convert his penalty in the decisive shoot-out.

Arsenal’s inability to capitalise on their opportunities highlights a glaring issue in their squad—one that many believe stems from not signing a clinical striker. While there is still time to address this in the current transfer window, Havertz’s poor display has only amplified the urgency for reinforcements in the attacking department. Morrison didn’t hold back in his assessment of Havertz’s penalty, expressing frustration at the German’s lack of conviction in the crucial moment.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Morrison remarked: “It was a little stutter from Havertz. It wasn’t the best penalty. He hit it with no conviction. He is paid to take on those pressure moments, but he failed today.” These comments underline the growing concern surrounding Havertz’s performances and his ability to deliver under pressure.

Arsenal’s reliance on their current attacking options now seems increasingly questionable, particularly after a match where even Gabriel Martinelli struggled to make an impact. The failure of multiple forwards to rise to the occasion has left fans and analysts wondering whether the team can truly compete without significant upgrades in attack.

For Havertz, this was a day to forget. His struggles in front of goal and his missed penalty have further dented the confidence of supporters, who now see the decision to persist with him as an expensive gamble that isn’t paying off. Arsenal’s inability to convert their dominance into goals, especially with a man advantage, has cost them dearly, and the need for fresh attacking talent has never been more apparent.