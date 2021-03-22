“He feels at home here.” Chambers joins Odegaard’s charm offensive

Calum Chambers has become the latest Arsenal player to praise Martin Odegaard after his starring performance in their 3-3 draw against West Ham.

The Norwegian joined the Gunners on loan in the last transfer window and has looked very comfortable in the team so far.

He has been in fine form for the Gunners in the last few games and was the star of the show as they came from three goals down to pick up a point against the impressive Hammers.

Ian Wright (Metro) and Piers Morgan (Twitter) have praised him among other fans and they also called for him to be signed on a permanent deal.

Chambers, who is working his way back into the team, hailed the midfielder for doing great since he joined.

He praised him for his hard work and dedication to the job and says Odegaard feels very much at home at the Emirates.

Speaking about Odegaard following Sunday’s dramatic game at West Ham, Chambers said via Goal.com: “He has done brilliant.

“He is a great lad if you speak to him. I get on well with him. He feels at home here. He feels good.

“He’s doing well in training. He works incredibly hard – in training and games. I think everyone is really pleased and I hope he continues the form he’s on.”

His fine form might prompt Real Madrid to recall him at the end of this season, but he can insist on staying if he truly feels at home with the Gunners.