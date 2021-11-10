“He fits the profile” Ex-Gunner says Arsenal’s target is the right fit

Kevin Campbell is convinced that Dusan Vlahovic would be a right fit at Arsenal as the Gunners continue to chase his signature.

The Serbian is one of the best strikers in Italy at the moment and he has scored his way onto Arsenal’s transfer wishlist.

Sky Italy journalist Gianluca Di Marzio revealed a few days back Arsenal has opened talks with Fiorentina to sign him.

It is just the start of what could potentially be a long pursuit because the striker also has interest from other top European clubs.

The Gunners seem convinced that he is the right man to bring goals back to the Emirates and their former player, Campbell believes it is true.

In a recent interview, he praised the Serbian for his all-around ability and insists he is the exact striker that Arsenal needs at the moment.

Campbell said to Football Insider: “They’re talking about £60million-plus for this lad.

“Fiorentina want an auction and the price could go up.

“He is a really good player. He is a big guy with good feet who knows where the goal is.

“I know Spurs can talk but we need him at Arsenal. We need him badly. Obviously, there is the [Alexandre] Lacazette situation. He isn’t going to sign a new contract. Arteta needs another striker, another star there. I think Vlashovic could be that guy.

“He fits the profile of player Edu and Arteta have been targeting. He is young, strong and can hold the ball up. That would make a big difference to [Pierre-Emerick] Aubameyang. It could be great business.”

Arsenal has recruited well so far and has seen the result with outstanding performances from their midfield and defence.

The Gunners need to also make the right signing for their attack if they want to continue making progress.

Vlahovic is the exact type of striker needed at the Emirates as Alexandre Lacazette departs.

With under two years left on his current deal, the striker has the liberty to choose which club he wants to join. Hopefully, Arsenal can convince him to move to the Emirates.