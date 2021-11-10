“He fits the profile” Ex-Gunner says Arsenal’s target is the right fit

Kevin Campbell is convinced that Dusan Vlahovic would be a right fit at Arsenal as the Gunners continue to chase his signature.
The Serbian is one of the best strikers in Italy at the moment and he has scored his way onto Arsenal’s transfer wishlist.
Sky Italy journalist Gianluca Di Marzio revealed a few days back Arsenal has opened talks with Fiorentina to sign him.
It is just the start of what could potentially be a long pursuit because the striker also has interest from other top European clubs.
The Gunners seem convinced that he is the right man to bring goals back to the Emirates and their former player, Campbell believes it is true.
In a recent interview, he praised the Serbian for his all-around ability and insists he is the exact striker that Arsenal needs at the moment.
Campbell said to Football Insider: “They’re talking about £60million-plus for this lad.
“Fiorentina want an auction and the price could go up.
“He is a really good player. He is a big guy with good feet who knows where the goal is.
“I know Spurs can talk but we need him at Arsenal. We need him badly. Obviously, there is the [Alexandre] Lacazette situation. He isn’t going to sign a new contract. Arteta needs another striker, another star there. I think Vlashovic could be that guy.
“He fits the profile of player Edu and Arteta have been targeting. He is young, strong and can hold the ball up. That would make a big difference to [Pierre-Emerick] Aubameyang. It could be great business.”
Arsenal has recruited well so far and has seen the result with outstanding performances from their midfield and defence.
The Gunners need to also make the right signing for their attack if they want to continue making progress.
Vlahovic is the exact type of striker needed at the Emirates as Alexandre Lacazette departs.
With under two years left on his current deal, the striker has the liberty to choose which club he wants to join. Hopefully, Arsenal can convince him to move to the Emirates.
This guy is basically:
1. A Giroud (hold up play, headed goals) who has better ball control and more pace.
2. An Aubameyang (a goal poacher) who knows how to get in the right positions to score, albeit an Aubameyang with a little less pace.
3. A Wayne Rooney who can shoot from outside the box.
4. A Harry Kane who can create passes and assists.
Add to that he’s only 21 years old (22 in January 2022) which fits into our rebuilding philosophy of targeting young hungry players under the age of 24.
He will have 1.5 years left on his contract with Fiorentino in January so his current valuation of £60 million could drop. Slap a 5 year contract on and I’m quite optimistic that this guy can be the next thing closest to Haaland (again with a little less pace), so his value can rise to as much as at least £150 million. Good investment (not that we’re selling, but it’s good for squad valuation, which is good for the Arsenal brand).
This guy is physically built for the EPL and will bully the EPL defenders like Drogba used to do.
He has 110 senior appearances at senior club level, 89 of those in Series A which is not a micky mouse league and has some of football’s hardened defenders. Scoring 35 goals in 89 appearances in a league where you’re playing against Juventus, Inter, AC Milan, Roma, Napoli, Atalanta, Lazio is very decent experience.
If we can him in January, that would be perfect as we can use the absence of Aubameyang at AFCON to blend him into the team, rotating him with Lacazette. Once Auba comes back at the end of January, we can then sell Lacazette as Xavi is rumored to be interested for £10 million. He’ll then continue the rotation with Aubameyang. Then next season being Auba’s last we slowly start weaning him out of the team (with all due respect).
If he can be as good as his international teammate Luka Jovic was st Frankfurt, we’ve got ourselves a gem.
All things being said and done, we should use the 2nd half of the season to fight for European football (UCL & Europa, not that Conference rubbish), though I’m more optimistic about Europa or Top 6, while at the same time continuing to blend and prepare the team for next season (provided we do more business in January of course).
I must mention that I do however like how Edu and Arteta are targeting tall, young, physical, mentally strong players. Reminds me of how the invincibles were built by Wenger.
Good times are coming 🙂.