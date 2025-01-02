“He gave us all the right reasons” Mikel Arteta heaps praise on Arsenal ace

Mikel Arteta was full of praise for Ethan Nwaneri after the young talent made his full Premier League debut against Brentford.

Nwaneri first made headlines when he debuted in the competition at just 15 years old, becoming the youngest player in Premier League history. Against Brentford, he earned a surprise start in what was a crucial game for Arsenal. With Bukayo Saka unavailable, Nwaneri took up the right-wing position, relegating Leandro Trossard to the bench. The teenager delivered an impressive performance, showcasing his immense potential on the senior stage.

Long considered one of Arsenal’s most promising academy graduates, Nwaneri proved the high expectations were justified. His performance was remarkable for his age, displaying maturity beyond his years. He confidently took on defenders, made smart decisions with his passing, and diligently tracked back to support his team defensively.

Mikel Arteta was understandably delighted with the youngster’s contribution. Speaking after the game, the Arsenal manager praised Nwaneri’s readiness and talent. As quoted by the Daily Mail, Arteta said, “Really good [he played]. In training, he gave us all the right reasons. We could sign a player from any country [but] he would be playing. He’s an academy player, and he needs to play because he deserves it.”

Nwaneri’s standout performance has given Arsenal another exciting attacking option and underscores the strength of their youth development program. If the 17-year-old continues on this trajectory, he could save the club millions that might otherwise have been spent on signing another high-profile talent.

Against Brentford, Nwaneri demonstrated not only his technical skills but also his ability to handle the pressure of a high-stakes match. His rise through the ranks at Arsenal is a testament to his work ethic and natural ability, and he has now established himself as one to watch in the years to come.