“He gets nowhere” Paul Merson makes Saka and Mo Salah comparison

Paul Merson has weighed in on the comparison between Bukayo Saka and Mohamed Salah, expressing the view that Salah is underrated and remains one of the world’s best players.

Salah has established himself as one of the premier players globally since joining Liverpool, consistently contributing goals and assists. Meanwhile, Saka has emerged as a top talent for Arsenal and England, showcasing impressive statistics in the last two seasons.

While Saka’s potential is acknowledged, Merson believes that Salah’s consistent performance at the top level sets him apart. Salah has been a consistent presence near the top of the goal-scoring charts since 2017 and is widely regarded as a world-class player.

Merson said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

‘I feel sorry for Salah. I really don’t think he gets the credit he deserves for what he’s done and is doing at Liverpool.

‘Everyone tells me that Bukayo Saka is one of the best wingers in the world but playing in exactly the same position as Salah, he gets nowhere near his figures.’

Saka is one of the best young players in the world and could become a legend like Salah, but the Egyptian is around ten years older than him, so this comparison is unfair.

