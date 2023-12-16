“He gets nowhere” Paul Merson makes Saka and Mo Salah comparison

Paul Merson has weighed in on the comparison between Bukayo Saka and Mohamed Salah, expressing the view that Salah is underrated and remains one of the world’s best players.
Salah has established himself as one of the premier players globally since joining Liverpool, consistently contributing goals and assists. Meanwhile, Saka has emerged as a top talent for Arsenal and England, showcasing impressive statistics in the last two seasons.
While Saka’s potential is acknowledged, Merson believes that Salah’s consistent performance at the top level sets him apart. Salah has been a consistent presence near the top of the goal-scoring charts since 2017 and is widely regarded as a world-class player.
Merson said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:
‘I feel sorry for Salah. I really don’t think he gets the credit he deserves for what he’s done and is doing at Liverpool.
‘Everyone tells me that Bukayo Saka is one of the best wingers in the world but playing in exactly the same position as Salah, he gets nowhere near his figures.’
Just Arsenal Opinion
Saka is one of the best young players in the world and could become a legend like Salah, but the Egyptian is around ten years older than him, so this comparison is unfair.
I don’t see why Merson needed to say what we all know, but Saka will hopefully get to that level, and Salah is probably at his peak and will not get any better now.
Always feel good to see City drop points as they’ve done again today but not sure why it’s a lot difficult when it comes to Liverpool.
Hope Paul Merson pass association with the blues has no barring on his comments.
Let put this in perspective, my information tells me Jurgen Klopp was willing to sell Salah to the Saudis for approximately £200 mills only if he could prize Saka from Arsenal for a reported £150 mill, but the gunners wouldn’t even entertain a discussion on the subject.
What this tells you without saying a word
the Liverpool legend believe Saka will surpass Sala at some stage
Blimey x 1000000