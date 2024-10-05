“He goes full gas.” Arsenal stars development impresses Arteta

Kai Havertz has become a crucial player for Arsenal, and Mikel Arteta has praised his growing impact at the club.

Havertz joined Arsenal as an initially unpopular signing, but under Arteta’s guidance, the German international has flourished and transformed into a key player. He delivered an outstanding performance as the Gunners defeated Southampton in the Premier League today, even scoring one of their goals. Havertz’s display was among the best on the pitch, and Arteta expressed his satisfaction with both the player’s performance and his evolution into an essential part of the team.

Following another fine performance for the club, Arteta said to Arsenal Media:

‘You can tell [his confidence has grown], he takes the ball and he runs with the ball. He’s on high press, he goes full gas, the way he holds the ball, the position he takes in the box. He’s an attacking midfielder, he plays as a nine, you don’t know where he is, that’s his football brain. His focus now is ‘I’m going to win the game, I’m going to do it’ and that’s a different thing.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Havertz has simply been brilliant for us, and he is now getting the recognition that he deserves.

He remained focused and continued to work hard when the start of his career at the Emirates did not meet expectations.

We now expect him to keep improving, and hopefully, we will celebrate winning some trophies together.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…