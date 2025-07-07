‘He hardly ever passes’ Pundit discusses Arsenal new boy Zubimendi

Martin Zubimendi’s arrival at Arsenal has generated considerable excitement, with the midfielder joining the club following interest from high-profile teams such as Liverpool and Real Madrid. Ultimately, he chose to make the move to the Emirates, where he is reunited with Martin Odegaard and is expected to become an integral part of Mikel Arteta’s plans.

Zubimendi arrives with a strong reputation, having been widely regarded as one of the standout midfielders in La Liga. His performances in Spain attracted significant attention, and Arsenal fans are hopeful he will bring the same level of composure and consistency to the Premier League. With a reputation for intelligence on the ball and positional discipline, he is seen as a valuable addition to the Gunners’ midfield.

Concerns Raised Over Attacking Contribution

However, pundit Stewart Robson, who has covered La Liga extensively, has offered a more measured assessment of Zubimendi’s style of play. As cited by Metro Sport, Robson commented on the midfielder’s perceived limitations, particularly in terms of his forward passing and attacking contributions.

“He’s not dynamic. He plays the holding role, and he’ll keep the ball quite nicely, but I’ve done commentary on La Liga and I’ll have a little joke about how many times he’s going to pass it forward. He hardly ever passes it forward, there’s no penetrative or goalscoring passes, he just keeps the thing flowing,” Robson stated.

A New Challenge in the Premier League

While this critique may temper some expectations, it does not diminish the qualities Zubimendi brings to Arsenal. His reliability in possession, tactical awareness and ability to control the tempo of a match are qualities that align well with the demands of Premier League football. Moreover, his familiarity with Odegaard could help him settle quickly both on and off the pitch.

Although experienced, Zubimendi still has room to grow, and there is optimism within the club that he will develop further under Arteta’s guidance. The midfielder is fully aware that the expectations at Arsenal differ from those in La Liga, and this new challenge may be the catalyst for further evolution in his game.

