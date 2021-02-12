“He has been massively impressive this season” Pundit says Arsenal will miss star man massively against Leeds

Noel Whelan reckons that Leeds has been handed a boost ahead of their game against Arsenal because Kieran Tierney will miss the match.

Tierney has emerged as one of the best players at Arsenal this season and has been one of the Premier League’s most reliable players on the left side.

In his absence, the Gunners have been fielding Cedric Soares out of position and the Portuguese full-back will have his work cut out in the game against the Whites this weekend.

Whelan has watched Tierney this season and has seen how hugely important the former Celtic lad has been.

He says the Gunners will miss his attacking threat as well as the defensive solidity that he brings to them in that part of the field.

Asked how big a miss Tierney would be against the Whites, Whelan told Football Insider: “Huge, he has been massively impressive this season. I think he’s now finding his feet in the Arsenal side and you can see that from the performances he’s put in.

“He’s been good going forward but not just that, his defensive ability as well and I think he gives you that nice balance on the left-hand side which they’ve been missing for quite a while.

“It’s taken him a bit of time to adjust to life at Arsenal but I think now the Arsenal fans are seeing what he’s all about, why he’s young and he’s been brought into the side and they’re getting the best out of him.

“It’s a key position for the teams these days, the wing-backs, in any side but to miss someone of his quality and his delivery and assists, yeah, going to be a massive boost for Leeds, I think.”

Tierney will not be fit enough for the game this weekend. But Arsenal is hopeful that he would make a return to first-team training next week and join them in their subsequent matches.

