“He has changed the whole dynamic” Wilshere hails Arsenal star for his impact

Jack Wilshere has praised Aaron Ramsdale after he emerged from being a player Arsenal fans doubted to one that delights them every time he pulls on an Arsenal shirt.

The England international has become one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League in recent weeks following his stunning run of form at the Emirates.

He could even be in line for a start for England during this international break.

Some Arsenal fans didn’t think he was good enough for their club when the Gunners signed him.

His recent run of form would have turned his doubters to believers now and Wilshere has praised his character.

He insists that some fans and pundits didn’t believe he would shine at the club, but Ramsdale has been a major contributor to Arsenal’s success in this campaign, against all odds.

He told Sky Sports via HITC: “He had a tough time. He got relegated twice, and I think that says a lot about his character.

“When Arsenal were signing him, the fans, people in football were battering him really, and to come here and perform the way he has, not just with his saves, but the way he plays out from the back, he has changed the whole dynamic of the Arsenal team.

“I am happy for him. He is a good guy.”

All the plaudits coming in for Ramsdale are well deserved and hopefully he will maintain his current form.