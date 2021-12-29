“He has done brilliantly” Arsenal star has impressed this former Gunner

Former Arsenal man, Lee Dixon, has heaped praise on Takehiro Tomiyasu following his fine start to life at the club.

The Japanese star was one of the last players signed by an English club in the previous transfer window when he joined the Gunners from Bologna.

Because he didn’t have any experience of the Premier League, few expected him to shine.

But he has slotted into the Arsenal right-back spot smoothly and goes about his business with ease.

Dixon has been won over by the 23-year-old and praises him for how he has started his time at the Emirates.

‘I think he [Tomiyasu] has certainly taken the eye, there is no doubt about that,’ Dixon told The Daily Mail.

‘He has done brilliantly. He has certainly not got the stature of a typical full-back. Having said that, [Marcos] Alonso [at Chelsea] is tall and a similar stature to him.

‘He has been very good at coming out with the ball. His link-up play with the midfield and forwards has been great. He is an athlete who gets up and down brilliantly well, and he is great in the air.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tomi has been one of Mikel Arteta’s best buys and makes it easy to trust the Spaniard’s judgement on players.

The Japan star is just 23 and has a lot of room for improvement, but his start to life in the Premier League suggests he would easily get better.

Arsenal needs to find another solid player who can act as a backup to him, and we would be settled in that position.

