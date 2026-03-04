“He has everything” Mikel Arteta praises Brighton veteran star

Arsenal are set to face Brighton today, with one player capable of causing significant problems for the Gunners being Danny Welbeck. The Englishman has maintained a high standard throughout his career, dating back to when Mikel Arteta was a player and they were teammates at Arsenal.

Now 35, Welbeck has taken excellent care of his body and appears set to finish the season among the best of his career. Brighton regards him as a key figure, with his fitness allowing him to start the majority of matches and contribute his experience to help secure crucial results.

Welbeck’s Experience A Threat

Welbeck will likely feature for Brighton against Arsenal, and his reputation for hard work on the pitch is widely acknowledged. That commitment is a major factor in his longevity, and Arteta has expressed admiration for his ability to continue performing at a high level despite his age.

As Arsenal prepare to take on the Seagulls, Arteta is aware that Welbeck cannot be underestimated. The former Manchester United striker possesses a blend of skill, intelligence and physicality that makes him a formidable opponent in the Premier League.

Arteta Praises Veteran Quality

Speaking to the Metro, Arteta praised Welbeck’s qualities, saying, “Whether he was a starter or a finisher, when he had some long-term injuries as well, always a really positive person around the place. As a nine, I think he has everything. He can hold the ball up, he can run in behind, technically very, very good. He can finish actions in the box in different ways. Top player.”

His comments underline the respect that Welbeck commands from managers and peers alike. For Arsenal, neutralising his influence will be crucial if they are to secure a positive result against a Brighton side that relies heavily on his experience and versatility.