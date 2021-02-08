“He has got that little bit of Jack Grealish about him” Arsenal told they already have their version of England star

Arsenal has been one of the teams linked with a move for Jack Grealish in recent months, but they have just been told that they have their own version of the England star.

Grealish is one of the most creative players in the Premier League at the moment. His talents have made him a target for several big teams, but Arsenal doesn’t need to sign him because they have Emile Smith Rowe.

Smith Rowe has shown that he has the talent to help Arsenal from midfield since he came into the team late last year.

The midfielder is expected to have a fine career as an Arsenal player, and his former loan manager thinks he can reach Grealish’s level.

Danny Cowley was his manager when he spent half a season on loan at Huddersfield Town.

That stint gave him the chance to develop his game like never before and matured him for his current spell at Arsenal.

Cowley says he has the attributes that make Grealish the player that everyone admires and just needed to add goals and assists to his game.

He is doing exactly that at the moment, which means he is on his way to being a world-class player.

“He has got that little bit of Jack Grealish about him. He’s got the ability to square defenders up and go past them like they’re not there,” he told TalkSPORT.

“He’s so hard not to get excited about, he has potential to be world-class. I look at the top 8-10 players in the world and what he needs to add to his game are goals to the assists he’s regularly making now.

“I think that’s about his timing and arriving in the box, his anticipation in the box is something he needs to work on.”