“He has got that little bit of Jack Grealish about him” Arsenal told they already have their version of England star

Arsenal has been one of the teams linked with a move for Jack Grealish in recent months, but they have just been told that they have their own version of the England star.
Grealish is one of the most creative players in the Premier League at the moment. His talents have made him a target for several big teams, but Arsenal doesn’t need to sign him because they have Emile Smith Rowe.
Smith Rowe has shown that he has the talent to help Arsenal from midfield since he came into the team late last year.
The midfielder is expected to have a fine career as an Arsenal player, and his former loan manager thinks he can reach Grealish’s level.
Danny Cowley was his manager when he spent half a season on loan at Huddersfield Town.
That stint gave him the chance to develop his game like never before and matured him for his current spell at Arsenal.
Cowley says he has the attributes that make Grealish the player that everyone admires and just needed to add goals and assists to his game.
He is doing exactly that at the moment, which means he is on his way to being a world-class player.
“He has got that little bit of Jack Grealish about him. He’s got the ability to square defenders up and go past them like they’re not there,” he told TalkSPORT.
“He’s so hard not to get excited about, he has potential to be world-class. I look at the top 8-10 players in the world and what he needs to add to his game are goals to the assists he’s regularly making now.
“I think that’s about his timing and arriving in the box, his anticipation in the box is something he needs to work on.”
ESR is good and he will get better, but he’s got to go a very long way to be as good as Grealish.
I see Mike Dean has pissed so many people off with his blatant cheating that he’s now receiving death threats.
At what point will he be removed from his position of power? The fact that fans have gone to such an extreme level shows how corrupt the officials are.
I do not condone whats happened at all but what does it take to lose your job as a ref?
not sure I’d be flattered with a Grealish comparison at all. There’s no doubting his has something different when attacks an opponent but then too often is looking to try and trip over something rather than see it through.
I call him Mr Oops and it won’t be long before he gets a few proper wacks rather than the squealing animal routine we get now when he’s barely, if at all, touched.
ESR – developing but like JackG, no, it’s only because both can’t be bothered to pull their socks up..
Grealish is the most fouled player in the league. As for squealers, we’ve got a few in our team, get hit on the shoulder and go down clutching their head. I’m a Gooner through and through but detest cheats!