‘He has such an engine.’ Cazorla praises Arsenal star who is like Aaron Ramsey

Santi Cazorla has compared Declan Rice to his former Arsenal teammate Aaron Ramsey.

Rice joined the Gunners in the summer as their most expensive signing, with Mikel Arteta’s side smashing their previous transfer record to sign him.

He had been one of the finest English midfielders when he played for West Ham and won the Europa Conference League with the Hammers last season.

Rice has made his record-breaking fee look like a steal as he instantly impacts the club.

It is hard to tell that this is his first season at the Emirates because he has been one of Arteta’s best players so far.

Cazorla is impressed with the midfielder and tells the Daily Mail:

‘I saw him at West Ham and loved him. He’s the typical box-to-box as they say in England. He reminds me of Aaron Ramsay when I was at Arsenal – a player who will appear in so many parts of the pitch that sometimes you think: what’s this guy doing here, when he should be there! But he has such an engine.’

It isn’t easy to find anyone who does not like Rice and has not been impressed with the midfielder’s performance so far.

The Englishman will do even better in the coming years, and it is exciting to think about how good he will be at his peak.

