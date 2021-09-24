‘He has that mentality of, ‘I’m going to dominate my opponent.’ Former Gunner very impressed with this Arsenal star

Kevin Campbell is full of praise for Gabriel Magalhaes as the Brazilian’s return to the Arsenal starting XI has coincided with their upturn in form, especially at the back.

The centre back had missed the start of the season for the Gunners and they lost their opening three league games.

Even more frustratingly, they conceded nine goals in the matches against Brentford, Chelsea and Manchester City.

Since he returned to the team for their match against Norwich, they have kept consecutive clean sheets and are now looking to earn another one when they face Tottenham on Sunday.

Former Arsenal man, Campbell is excited to watch Gabriel play and has lavished the Brazilian with praise for his no-nonsense defensive style.

He says the former Lille man plays his game intent on dominating the opposition at all costs.

“Gabriel is Brazilian but he has British traits in him,” he told Football Insider.

“He has that aggression and toughness about him. He has that mentality of, ‘I’m going to dominate my opponent.’

“It’s important to remember that he’s only still young. Other players have improved since he’s come back. I have got to dovetail him with Ramsdale because he has been brilliant as well.

“Arsenal tend to have problems with Wood and Barnes but Gabriel snuffed them out. He dealt with the physical issues very well.

“A lot of people had a dig at Ben White but I thought he did alright. Yes, the back-pass was short but that can happen.

“Gabriel is the main man back there though, everyone can see that now. He is the main defender Arsenal need. He makes everybody else better.”

Gabriel is expected to form a long-term defensive partnership with summer signing Ben White and the early signs show both players can make the Gunners tough to break down at the back.