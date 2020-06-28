“He has to mind his temper” Invincible lends some advice to Arsenal youngster

Matteo Guendouzi has developed a reputation as a hot-head in the short period he has been an Arsenal player.

He recently got disciplined for his ill-tempered reactions when Arsenal played Brighton in the Premier League.

Mikel Arteta has left him out of the team in the subsequent games that Arsenal has played and he might yet be shown the exit door at the end of this season.

However, former Arsenal midfielder, Gilberto Silva considers the Frenchman a talented player who might turn out to be a star of this Arsenal team.

However, he has urged the former PSG trainee to mind his temper.

The Brazilian claimed that he gets confused about the position that Guendouzi wants to play, with the midfielder sometimes playing as a number six and at other times looking to play box-to-box.

He urged the youngster to play simple, mind his temper and avoid unnecessary nervousness.

He said as quoted by the Mail: ‘I like him. He seems a very interesting player. He has ability, he has pace to go forward.’

‘But sometimes I just feel a little bit confused about which position he plays. Does he want to be like a No.6, to protect the back four, or a No.8 to go box to box.

‘If he wants to be a No.6 he has to play simple and he has to mind his temper. Sometimes I see him a little bit nervous, sometimes that’s unnecessary.

‘He needs to just play his game – he has quality. Don’t pay attention to other things. When I see him play he suddenly starts to get nervous in some situations and he loses his focus.’