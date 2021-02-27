“He has to win that tournament” Bent says winning the Europa League is a must for Arteta

Darren Bent says the only way that Arsenal can compensate for finishing very low on the Premier League table is to win the Europa League.

The Gunners had hopes of ending this campaign inside the top four after winning the FA Cup last season.

However, they have been on a poor run of form for much of this campaign and it sees them remain 11th on the league table ahead of their match against Leicester City.

They have been eliminated from the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup. Thankfully, they still have the chance to win the Europa League.

Bent says their current position on the league table makes no sense and they simply have to win the Europa League now.

“Arsenal are 11th in the league. Arteta cannot finish 11th in the league. That is a massive step backwards,” Bent told TalkSPORT’s Friday’s Drive.

“Arsenal 11th! That is not good enough, so he has to win that tournament.

“I’m not saying he goes but a lot of fans will be saying ‘hold on, Arsenal 11th? C’mon.’”

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has spearheaded Arsenal’s attack in the last few seasons and the Gunners will need him to step up to deliver the goals that the team needs now.