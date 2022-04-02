“He improves them” Tim Sherwood names England man that would make Arsenal better

Tim Sherwood claims Kalvin Phillips is one player Arsenal can sign who will likely improve their team.

The Englishman has been one of the finest players at Leeds and he has become a regular for the England national team as well.

Leeds is struggling this season and he is the subject of interest from several top clubs around the Premier League.

These sides believe he has the quality to thrive in their team if he makes the move.

Former Tottenham manager, Sherwood admits he is a good player, but he is probably not yet at the level to play for some of England’s biggest clubs.

But he is convinced the midfielder will do a job at Arsenal. He said via Metro Sport: “If he goes to Man City or Liverpool, he doesn’t play for them. Man United he certainly does, he improves them and Arsenal.”

At this stage of our rebuild, Phillips will be a key member of our first team. If we can sign him, we can easily sell Granit Xhaka to AS Roma and be confident we have a great partner for Thomas Partey.

He would eventually join a much bigger club and if we don’t make a move for him that will be our loss.